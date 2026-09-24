STOCKHOLM: Aseil Al-Shehail presented her letters of credence as ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Sweden to King Carl XVI Gustaf on Thursday.

Al-Shehail conveyed the greetings and best wishes of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and discussed further strengthening Saudi-Swedish relations and cooperation.

On Sept. 7, the ambassador met Dr. Sinisa Grgic, ambassador of Croatia and dean of the diplomatic corps. “We had a constructive exchange of views on matters of mutual interest. His kind welcome and good wishes were greatly appreciated,” Al-Shehail said on X.