You are here

  • Home
  • Damascus International Fair business sessions yield major economic agreements
Fall of Assad
Fall of Assad

Damascus International Fair business sessions yield major economic agreements

Damascus International Fair business sessions yield major economic agreements
Visitors walk past the illuminated emblem of the 63rd Damascus International Fair at the Damascus Fairgrounds, Aug. 29, 2026. (SANA photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c7y5n

Updated 30 August 2026 00:09
SANA
Follow

Damascus International Fair business sessions yield major economic agreements

Damascus International Fair business sessions yield major economic agreements
  • Syrian chambers of commerce sign MoU with the Federation of Iraqi Chambers of Commerce to boost trade
  • Bab al-Hawa Industrial City signed an agreement with Turkish firm iSRA to expand the industrial zone
Updated 30 August 2026 00:09
SANA
Follow

DAMASCUS: The initial three days of the 63rd Damascus International Fair, dedicated exclusively to business representatives, investors, and official delegations, concluded with the signing of multiple agreements and memoranda of understanding spanning trade, industrial, and investment sectors.

In trade, the Federation of Syrian Chambers of Commerce signed a memorandum of understanding with the Federation of Iraqi Chambers of Commerce to boost trade, stimulate commercial exchange, and encourage joint investments between Syrian and Iraqi business communities. 

Economic expert Muhammad Koussa noted that the agreement helps transition bilateral economic relations toward project-based partnerships and expanded market access.

In the industrial sector, the Ministry of Economy and Industry signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Arabia’s Ethraa Holding Company to rehabilitate, modernize, and operate the General Company for Iron and Steel Products in Hama. The agreement includes installing new production lines to support domestic supply chains and key construction sectors.

Additionally, management of the Bab al-Hawa Industrial City signed an agreement with Turkish firm iSRA to expand the industrial zone, creating approximately 2,000 industrial investment opportunities and establishing a Syrian-Turkish economic partnership.

Economic expert Ibrahim Nafeh Qoushji stated that dedicating the first three days exclusively to business representatives marked a shift in the fair’s identity, signaling Syria’s direction toward structured economic openness, investment attraction, and focus on priority sectors driving reconstruction and development.

Running under the theme “Syria Shines Again,” the 63rd edition of the fair features nearly 1,000 participating entities representing approximately 60 countries, and will continue welcoming public visitors through Sept. 4.

Topics: Fall of Assad Syria

Related

Damascus fair exhibition brings Syria’s prison survivors’ stories to light
Middle East

Damascus fair exhibition brings Syria’s prison survivors’ stories to light

Druze factions block students from sitting exams in row with Syria govt
Middle East

Druze factions block students from sitting exams in row with Syria govt

Latest updates

Nunez makes his mark in Diriyah win as Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli lose ground in the Saudi Pro League

Nunez makes his mark in Diriyah win as Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli lose ground in the Saudi Pro League

UAE central bank to examine transactions at Banque Misr branches

UAE central bank to examine transactions at Banque Misr branches

Spurs’ second-half collapse against Newcastle shows size of De Zerbi’s task

Spurs’ second-half collapse against Newcastle shows size of De Zerbi’s task

Damascus fair exhibition brings Syria’s prison survivors’ stories to light

Damascus fair exhibition brings Syria’s prison survivors’ stories to light

What We Are Reading Today: ID Handbook of European Birds

Photo/Supplied

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.