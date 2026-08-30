Damascus International Fair business sessions yield major economic agreements

DAMASCUS: The initial three days of the 63rd Damascus International Fair, dedicated exclusively to business representatives, investors, and official delegations, concluded with the signing of multiple agreements and memoranda of understanding spanning trade, industrial, and investment sectors.

In trade, the Federation of Syrian Chambers of Commerce signed a memorandum of understanding with the Federation of Iraqi Chambers of Commerce to boost trade, stimulate commercial exchange, and encourage joint investments between Syrian and Iraqi business communities.

Economic expert Muhammad Koussa noted that the agreement helps transition bilateral economic relations toward project-based partnerships and expanded market access.

In the industrial sector, the Ministry of Economy and Industry signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Arabia’s Ethraa Holding Company to rehabilitate, modernize, and operate the General Company for Iron and Steel Products in Hama. The agreement includes installing new production lines to support domestic supply chains and key construction sectors.

Additionally, management of the Bab al-Hawa Industrial City signed an agreement with Turkish firm iSRA to expand the industrial zone, creating approximately 2,000 industrial investment opportunities and establishing a Syrian-Turkish economic partnership.

Economic expert Ibrahim Nafeh Qoushji stated that dedicating the first three days exclusively to business representatives marked a shift in the fair’s identity, signaling Syria’s direction toward structured economic openness, investment attraction, and focus on priority sectors driving reconstruction and development.

Running under the theme “Syria Shines Again,” the 63rd edition of the fair features nearly 1,000 participating entities representing approximately 60 countries, and will continue welcoming public visitors through Sept. 4.