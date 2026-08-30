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Russia says preparing ‘massive strikes’ on Ukraine’s energy sector

Russia says preparing ‘massive strikes’ on Ukraine’s energy sector
Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov and Director of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation Alexander Bortnikov attend a Security Council meeting in Moscow, Russia. (AFP)
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Updated 30 August 2026 11:04
AFP
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Russia says preparing ‘massive strikes’ on Ukraine’s energy sector

Russia says preparing ‘massive strikes’ on Ukraine’s energy sector
  • Moscow repeatedly hit Ukrainian power plants, devastating the country’s energy sector and plunging millions of people into cold and darkness
Updated 30 August 2026 11:04
AFP
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MOSCOW: Russia’s defense ministry on Sunday said it was gearing up for large-scale attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in a tit-for-tat response to strikes by Kyiv.
“Russian forces have begun preparations for massive strikes against facilities in Ukraine’s energy sector in response to the ongoing attacks by the Kyiv regime on civilian infrastructure and on Russia’s oil and energy complex,” it said on Telegram.
Last winter, Moscow repeatedly hit Ukrainian power plants, devastating the country’s energy sector and plunging millions of people into cold and darkness in sub-zero temperatures.
Both sides have for several months escalated long-range strikes, targeting infrastructure such as warehouses, businesses, oil and port facilities, as well as ships, increasing civilian casualties.
On Sunday, the Russian army claimed to have struck a plant in Kyiv producing asbestos and cement whose warehouses, it said, were used to store explosives, as well as a manufacturer of drones and munitions.
On Saturday, a Russian strike on an ammunition depot in the suburbs of the Ukrainian capital triggered a huge explosion and killed at least 37 people.
Ukraine for its part attacked an oil refinery with drones in northwestern Russia, causing a fire, according to the local authorities.

Topics: Russia Ukraine conflict

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