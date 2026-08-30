Review: Zain Duraie’s ‘Sink’ is a poignant take on mental health

TORONTO: Jordanian director Zain Duraie’s debut feature “Sink” is a restrained, visually assured study of a mother who cannot — or will not — see what’s in front of her, until it’s perhaps too late.

Nadia (Clara Khoury) is a mother of three whose attention is almost entirely focused on her teenage son, Basil (Mohammad Nizar), as what first appears to be typical adolescent introversion gives way to signs of a deeper mental health issue. The condition itself is never named, and perhaps rightly so — the film is less about the diagnosis than the impact.

Told largely from Nadia’s perspective, “Sink” follows her journey from instinctive, protective denial to an all-consuming effort to manage Basil’s crisis alone — often at the cost of neglecting her other two children — before she eventually accepts that he may need professional help. Khoury plays each shift with nuance and subtlety, making Nadia’s blind spots feel like tenderness rather than negligence.

In Nadia’s struggle to understand her son, the film highlights a broader gap in mental health literacy: a lack of awareness and education can undermine even a mother’s love.

And Basil suffers the direct consequences of that. Nizar delivers a performance that makes viewers care deeply for the boy — endearing in the quieter moments (sitting patiently through his younger sister’s makeup sessions, earnest about studying for his upcoming exams) and just as haunting in his more volatile turns.

It’s disappointing, then, that after drawing viewers so deeply into Basil’s story, the film leaves them with the same uncertainty that Nadia grappled with.

Still, “Sink” is a confident, promising debut strengthened by Farouk Laaridh’s unflinching camerawork that lets the actors’ expressions speak more than words could convey. It is unafraid to confront the messy realities of mental health struggles and a parent’s own blind spots in a way rarely seen in Arab cinema.

“Sink” screened at the Toronto Arab Film Festival this summer.