Cartier gathers regional stars in Turkiye

DUBAI: French jewelry brand Cartier transported its “Into the Wild” event to Buyukada, one of Istanbul’s Princes’ Islands, bringing together an international cohort of actors, filmmakers, presenters and cultural figures for a celebration of the maison’s longstanding fascination with the animal kingdom.

From Aug. 26-28, the brand hosted a guest list that reflected Cartier’s increasingly global cultural footprint, bringing together leading names from Turkiye, the Middle East and India. Actor Baris Arduc and actress Tuba Buyukustun joined actress Razane Jammal, filmmaker and actress Nadine Labaki, television presenter and journalist Raya Abirached, actor Ahmed Malek, actress Suhana Khan and actor Ishaan Khatter.







Enjy Kiwan was on hand at the event. (Supplied)



The gathering also welcomed actress and singer Yousra; entrepreneur, interviewer and cultural personality Anas Bukhash; actor Fady El-Sayed; actress Saba Mubarak; entrepreneur and creative Bader Kabbani; actress and television presenter Enjy Kiwan; and actress and model Busra Develi.

Cartier jewels became an integral part of the visual language of the event. Tara Emad, the Egyptian Montenegrin actress and model, wore a particularly dramatic interpretation of the maison’s feline icon: a Panthere de Cartier torque necklace, articulated and paved in white gold, emeralds, onyx and diamonds, paired with Panthere de Cartier earrings in white gold, onyx and diamonds.







Saba Mubarak showed off a burnt orange gown. (Supplied)



Labaki, whose film “Capernaum” was nominated for an Oscar, opted for Panthere de Cartier earrings in the small model, crafted in rose gold and embellished with onyx, emeralds and diamonds. Labaki’s relationship with Cartier extends beyond jewelry: she was previously involved with the maison’s Women’s Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, where she contributed to conversations around women and social change.

Mubarak brought a warmer interpretation of the Panthere to the occasion, wearing Panthere de Cartier earrings in yellow gold, accented with tsavorite garnets, onyx and diamonds. Meanwhile, Kiwan chose the Clash de Cartier, wearing a flexible double-row necklace paved in rose gold and diamonds, paired with small Clash de Cartier hoop earrings in rose gold and diamonds.







Icon Yousra attended Cartier's Into The Wild event in Turkiye. (Supplied)



The Buyukada gathering follows a series of major Cartier activations in the Middle East that have used immersive experiences to explore the fashion house’s heritage.

In 2023, Cartier brought “Into the Wild” to Dubai Design District, transforming the creative neighborhood into a celebration of the feline symbol. The accompanying exhibition traced the evolution of the Panthere across Cartier’s history.







Nadine Labaki is a director and actress. (Supplied)



Cartier returned to the region in 2025 with “A Journey of Wonders,” a high jewelry exhibition at Dubai’s Al-Shindagha Museum that presented more than 300 pieces while connecting Cartier’s history with the cultural heritage of the UAE. The exhibition marked 25 years of Cartier’s presence in the country.