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North Korea names new defense minister, KCNA says

North Korea names new defense minister, KCNA says
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets scientists, researchers and officials from key national defence research institutions at the headquarters of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, North Korea. (KCNA)
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Updated 30 August 2026 12:36
Reuters
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North Korea names new defense minister, KCNA says

North Korea names new defense minister, KCNA says
Updated 30 August 2026 12:36
Reuters
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SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ​overhauled his senior military leadership, appointing Kim Song-gi as defense minister and restoring veteran strategist ‌Pak Jong-chon as vice ‌chairman ​of ‌the ⁠Central ​Military Commission, state ⁠media outlet KCNA reported on Sunday.
Kim Song-gi, previously the director of ⁠the military’s political bureau, ‌replaces ‌No Kwang-chol, ​who ‌was reassigned to a ‌senior role within the powerful Munitions Industry Department.
The high-level ‌reshuffle coincides with Kim Jong Un ⁠honoring defense ⁠scientists for advancing the country’s combat weaponry at a time when Pyongyang has moved closer to Moscow amid Russia’s war ​with Ukraine.

Topics: North Korea

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