SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un overhauled his senior military leadership, appointing Kim Song-gi as defense minister and restoring veteran strategist Pak Jong-chon as vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, state media outlet KCNA reported on Sunday.
Kim Song-gi, previously the director of the military’s political bureau, replaces No Kwang-chol, who was reassigned to a senior role within the powerful Munitions Industry Department.
The high-level reshuffle coincides with Kim Jong Un honoring defense scientists for advancing the country’s combat weaponry at a time when Pyongyang has moved closer to Moscow amid Russia’s war with Ukraine.
North Korea names new defense minister, KCNA says
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Updated 30 August 2026 12:36
North Korea names new defense minister, KCNA says
SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un overhauled his senior military leadership, appointing Kim Song-gi as defense minister and restoring veteran strategist Pak Jong-chon as vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, state media outlet KCNA reported on Sunday.