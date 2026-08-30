North Korea names new defense minister, KCNA says

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ​overhauled his senior military leadership, appointing Kim Song-gi as defense minister and restoring veteran strategist ‌Pak Jong-chon as vice ‌chairman ​of ‌the ⁠Central ​Military Commission, state ⁠media outlet KCNA reported on Sunday.

Kim Song-gi, previously the director of ⁠the military’s political bureau, ‌replaces ‌No Kwang-chol, ​who ‌was reassigned to a ‌senior role within the powerful Munitions Industry Department.

The high-level ‌reshuffle coincides with Kim Jong Un ⁠honoring defense ⁠scientists for advancing the country’s combat weaponry at a time when Pyongyang has moved closer to Moscow amid Russia’s war ​with Ukraine.