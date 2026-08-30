Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in red at 11,158 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Tadawul All Share Index fell on Sunday, losing 79.39 points, or 0.71 percent, to close at 11,158.54.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR3.51 billion ($939.84 million), as 90 of the listed stocks advanced, while 172 retreated.

The MSCI Tadawul Index also declined, down 12.48 points, or 0.82 percent, to close at 1,501.95.

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu slipped 26.52 points, or 0.12 percent, to close at 21,771.14. This comes as 40 of the listed stocks advanced, while 35 retreated.

Market movers

The best-performing stocks were Naseej International Trading Co., which surged 9.97 percent to close at SR19.64, and Saudi Fisheries Co., which also gained 9.97 percent to close at SR72.80.

Other top performers included Saudi Bawan Co., which saw its share price rise by 5.84 percent to SR38.04, and Americana Restaurants International, up 4.24 percent to SR2.46.

On the downside, Northern Region Cement Co. fell 5.43 percent to SR6.79, the biggest decline of the day.

Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. fell 4.09 percent to SR16.64, while National Industrialization Co. declined 3.80 percent to SR9.11.

Corporate announcements

Saudi Public Transport Co. announced the signing of a contract for the school transport services project in Jubail Industrial City with the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu.

The agreement covers the provision of school transport services in Jubail Industrial City over a five-year period and is valued at SR470.2 million, inclusive of VAT.

The financial impact of the contract is expected to begin reflecting on the company’s results during the third quarter of 2026.

SAPTCO’s share price closed the session up 1.12 percent.