Saudi crown prince launches Ceer’s first EVs to boost Kingdom’s automotive industry

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, chairman of the Public Investment Fund, on Monday launched the first vehicles from Saudi electric vehicle manufacturer Ceer under the name “Exobot,” reflecting the Kingdom’s strategic direction to develop an advanced industrial sector that keeps pace with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and strengthening the Kingdom’s position on the global automotive industry map.

On the occasion, the crown prince said: “The launch of Ceer’s first vehicles represents another step the Kingdom is taking in its journey to build a sustainable and prosperous industrial ecosystem and enable the automotive manufacturing sector to become a key contributor to economic growth, by attracting investments, empowering national talent and strengthening the role of the private sector, so that the Kingdom becomes a leading regional and global hub in this sector.”

Exobot vehicles, available in sedan and SUV models, are Ceer’s first products as part of a fleet comprising seven models that will be launched successively over the next five years.

These will include medium-sized and compact models with various powertrain systems to meet the different needs of customers. All models will be produced at Ceer’s industrial complex within the King Salman Automotive Cluster in King Abdullah Economic City.

The facility is the largest of its kind in the Middle East and one of the most advanced automotive manufacturing facilities in the world.

HRH the Crown Prince commented on the launch of the first models by Saudi automotive company #CEER. pic.twitter.com/YHBV18EElm — Public Investment Fund (@PIF_en) September 21, 2026

Exobot features a unique design inspired by the Kingdom’s land, rooted in its culture and expressive of its vision. The vehicles were designed and engineered locally to the highest international specifications, reinforcing the Kingdom’s position as an emerging regional force in the automotive industry.

The company is expected to contribute more than SR30 billion ($8 billion) to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product, improve the trade balance by approximately SR80 billion, and provide high-quality direct and indirect jobs by 2034.

The announcement of Ceer’s first vehicles is in line with the Public Investment Fund’s efforts to develop an integrated and competitive local automotive manufacturing ecosystem, as part of its role as a key driver of economic diversification in the Kingdom.

The fund launched Ceer in 2022 to become the first Saudi automotive brand, with the aim of supporting the development of the national industrial ecosystem, attracting investments, creating opportunities for the private sector and increasing gross domestic product.