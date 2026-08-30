Saudi Space Agency launches astronomy guide

RIYADH: The Saudi Space Agency has launched a guide highlighting key astronomical events and phenomena expected to be visible in Saudi skies from 2026 to 2030.

The guide is part of the agency’s efforts to raise awareness of space and astronomy. It provides accessible scientific content to help the public and enthusiasts learn about celestial phenomena, their timings and scientific characteristics.

The guide features 62 astronomical events over five years, including solar and lunar eclipses, meteor showers, planetary conjunctions and oppositions, equinoxes and solstices. It provides simplified information and definitions for each event to enhance understanding and observation.

It lists nine astronomical events in 2026, 12 in 2027, 14 in 2028, 15 in 2029 and 12 in 2030. The agency said the guide serves as a simplified reference to help the public and enthusiasts learn about the timing and nature of major astronomical events. It also provides guidance on observation using safe and scientifically sound methods.

The guide builds on the agency’s efforts to promote knowledge and awareness of space and astronomy, and enhance educational content. Services include the Knowledge Space Portal, which provides accessible content on space science and concepts for students, researchers, enthusiasts and the wider public.

The Saudi Space Agency invited those interested to consult the guide and learn more about astronomical events and their timings through its website.