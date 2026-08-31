USS Abraham Lincoln sails past Singapore on its way home from Middle East

BATAM, Indonesia: The US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln sailed past Singapore early on Sunday as it headed home after a grueling deployment in the Middle East. It’s expected to stop in Thailand for a port visit.

Associated Press journalists on the Indonesian island of Batam, across the Singapore Strait, spotted the massive vessel as it transited waters near Singapore just after 1 a.m. local time.

The Lincoln, one of the US Navy’s largest warships, was supporting the US war against Iran. Its deployment included a record-setting uninterrupted time at sea of more than 250 days. Concerns have grown about the Lincoln’s lengthy deployment following reports of deteriorating mental health among the crew and shortages of supplies including food and hygiene products.

Thai officials have said the Lincoln will stop in Thailand for rest and recovery before returning to its US base.