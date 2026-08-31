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Iran’s Revolutionary Guards say supertanker struck by mines in Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards say supertanker struck by mines in Strait of Hormuz
Above, vessels in the Strait of Hormuz in Bandar Abbas, Iran on Aug. 28, 2026. (WANA/Reuters)
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Updated 31 August 2026 08:23
Reuters
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Iran’s Revolutionary Guards say supertanker struck by mines in Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards say supertanker struck by mines in Strait of Hormuz
  • The Guards said the tanker had ⁠been attempting ‌to ‌pass through the waterway ‌illegally
Updated 31 August 2026 08:23
Reuters
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A supertanker caught fire and was brought to a complete halt after being struck by two naval mines in the southern Strait ‌of Hormuz, ‌Iran state ‌TV ⁠reported on Monday, citing ⁠a statement by the Revolutionary Guards.
The Guards said the tanker had ⁠been attempting ‌to ‌pass through the waterway ‌illegally. It did ‌not identify the vessel or provide information about its crew.
The ‌Guards warned that other ships violating ⁠its ⁠security rules would face the same fate and said compliance with its regulations for passage through the Strait of Hormuz was mandatory.

Topics: War in Iran Iran Strait of Hormuz

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