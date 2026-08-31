Iran’s Revolutionary Guards say supertanker struck by mines in Strait of Hormuz

A supertanker caught fire and was brought to a complete halt after being struck by two naval mines in the southern Strait ‌of Hormuz, ‌Iran state ‌TV ⁠reported on Monday, citing ⁠a statement by the Revolutionary Guards.

The Guards said the tanker had ⁠been attempting ‌to ‌pass through the waterway ‌illegally. It did ‌not identify the vessel or provide information about its crew.

The ‌Guards warned that other ships violating ⁠its ⁠security rules would face the same fate and said compliance with its regulations for passage through the Strait of Hormuz was mandatory.