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Queen Rania marks 56th birthday with new portrait and family celebration

Queen Rania marks 56th birthday with new portrait and family celebration
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Updated 31 August 2026 21:31
Arab News
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Queen Rania marks 56th birthday with new portrait and family celebration

Queen Rania marks 56th birthday with new portrait and family celebration
Updated 31 August 2026 21:31
Arab News
Follow

LONDON: Queen Rania of Jordan marked her 56th birthday on Monday with a new portrait released by the Royal Hashemite Court, just weeks after welcoming twin granddaughters to the royal family.

The Jordanian queen opted for a relaxed, elegant look in the portrait, wearing cream trousers with a pink shirt and statement earrings, as she posed alongside her husband King Abdullah II.

Rania also shared a photograph on Instagram of herself surrounded by her four granddaughters — Princesses Iman (the daughter of Crown Prince Hussein and his wife Princess Rajwa), Amina and new arrivals Talia and Rania.

In the photo, Rania went for a casual look in a white top and jeans, also donning a fitness watch. Her hair was down, while understated makeup completed the ensemble

“Spending my birthday in the best way imaginable. Love you, my favorite little girls,” she wrote alongside the image.

The twins were born on Aug. 14 to Princess Iman — the eldest daughter of Queen Rania and King Abdullah II — and her husband, Jameel Alexander Thermiotis.

In July the queen shared a photograph of Princess Iman during her pregnancy with the words: “The grandchildren club is growing and we couldn’t be happier for Iman, Jameel and soon-to-be big sister Amina!”

 

Topics: Jordan Queen Rania

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