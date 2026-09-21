RIYADH: In Zallal Square in Diriyah, Princess Sora bint Saud Al-Saud launched “Riyadh,” a book that explores the history of the Saudi capital, its cultural legacy and landmarks. It is the first publication in a series introducing Saudi regions and their cultural diversity.

The launch was part of an event featuring visual experiences, interactive, cultural and artistic activities inspired by the book, which combines illustrations and storytelling, as well as Riyadh’s historic and modern landmarks, folk arts, traditions and the diverse experiences the city offers.

“Riyadh” explores some of the capital’s most prominent sites, including Diriyah and Al-Masmak Fortress, as well as the Kingdom Center and Al-Faisaliah Tower, with images that bring together the city’s historical heritage and modern transformations.

Princess Sora said: “The idea stemmed from our belief that Saudi Arabia is home to cultural treasures that deserve to be highlighted and presented to the world in accessible and innovative ways. Riyadh was the natural starting point for this journey; It is the heart of Saudi Arabia and a symbol of its future.

“We hope this book gives readers outside Saudi Arabia the opportunity to learn about our culture up close, discover our traditional dishes and authentic hospitality, and find a gateway to exploring Saudi cities.”

Held under the slogan “Every journey has a beginning, and ours begins in Riyadh,” the event marked the launch of the Sora Collection project, a series of publications dedicated to Saudi regions, each highlighting their nature, traditions, heritage and unique stories.

This article was first published in Arriyadiyah.