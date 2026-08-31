AI in the ring — Riyadh to host world’s first humanoid kickboxing tournament

RIYADH: Hero Esports — Asia’s largest esports company — has announced it will launch the inaugural humanoid combat tournament in Riyadh this September, heralding a world-first fusion of robotics, artificial intelligence and competitive gaming,

Speaking to Arab News at LEAP 2026, Danny Tang, Hero Esports’ co-founder and CEO, said the groundbreaking Cyborg Hero tournament would take place on Sept. 9. Starting at 9 p.m., the event will feature full-sized humanoid robots competing in a kickboxing format, piloted by professional esports athletes using advanced control systems.

“It’s funny that we do have an announcement [to make] today that we’re actually launching the first ever humanoid combat, or humanoid kickboxing, tournament in Riyadh this September,” Tang told Arab News. “We’re really excited we have [this, rather than] regular boxing.”

A new paradigm for competitive sports

The initiative marks a significant strategic pivot for Hero Esports as it looks toward the next decade of digital entertainment. According to Tang, the concept was born out of a core question the company began exploring 12 months ago: What will human play and competition look like in 10 years?

“When we started [Hero] Esports ten years ago, we thought okay, if gaming is going to be a way of how we socialize with people, how we interact with people, how we get to know the world, then sports — the competition based on games — are going to naturally emerge as the next category of sports,” she explained.

(Saudi Arabia) really is the perfect connector between the East and the West, and it’s really committed to pushing esports to the next level and next height. Danny Tang, Hero Esports’ co-founder

“And we believe that 10 years from now, for the younger generation and even for our generation as well, that the teams we’re going to be building are probably going to be more dynamic and have a different meaning to [them] — meaning that it might not just be a team of you and me with human beings, but also it’s a connection, a hybrid team of humans with ... some kind of humanoid, whether it’s quadrupeds or humanoids or some kind of robots in the play as well.”

Professional gamers will step into the driver’s seat for the debut event.

“On September 9th, we actually have two esports players that are the drivers that are driving the robot,” Tang said. “They’re both Street Fighter players.”

Riyadh, a global gaming nexus

Tang praised Saudi Arabia’s rapid transformation into the centerpiece of the global gaming and esports ecosystem under Vision 2030, citing events like Gamers8 and the Esports World Cup.

“It [is] really, really impressive what has happened in Saudi Arabia over the past five years,” she said. “It really has put itself on the map. It’s now the center of the world when it comes to the world of esports ... It really is the perfect connector between the East and the West, and it’s really committed to pushing esports to the next level and next height.”

She added: “For all kinds of new products, new ideas and new formats — such as this one that was [the] humanoid competition — we want to test [it], bring it to the market ... and eventually roll it out here.”

The September combat spectacle is merely the front end of a far broader talent initiative. Hero Esports is leveraging the tournament to launch a cross-border internship program designed to train young Saudi talent alongside Chinese tech institutions, preparing them to build, program and pilot the sports technology of tomorrow.

Tang broke down the workforce ecosystem into three pivotal disciplines:

“We broadly categorize the way we engage in this space into three different roles,” she explained. “We have the builder of the robots — these are the engineers and manufacturers and people who make them [and] enhance the hardware. We have the coders of the robots, who develop the brain, the models behind the robots and drive their understanding of the real world. We also have the driver of the robots operating the robots.”

By bridging China’s manufacturing power with Saudi Arabia’s ambitious young workforce, the initiative aims to position Riyadh not just as an arena where futuristic sports are watched, but as the laboratory where they are built.

“China [is] fortunate in that we do have fairly advanced manufacturing ... when it comes to robotic development,” Tang said. “Then, how do we share that knowledge and how do we make sure that we invite young talents ... to join into this movement ... to learn how to better be a coder or a builder or a driver in this space?

“I think almost universally, wherever you are — whether you are [in] Saudi or China or in America or somewhere else in the world — the youth are going to enter into the next 10 years of a hybrid team, a hybrid culture of working with AI and robots.”

One thing is sure. The world’s first mechanical kickboxing match signals a historic shift; the line between physical athletics, competitive gaming and AI is blurring — and Saudi Arabia is at the epicenter.