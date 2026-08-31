You are here

  • Home
  • Prominent singer returns to Iran after a long exile

Prominent singer returns to Iran after a long exile

Mohsen Namjoo. (Supplied)
Mohsen Namjoo. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zt9hk

Updated 31 August 2026 22:19
AFP
Follow

Prominent singer returns to Iran after a long exile

Mohsen Namjoo. (Supplied)
  • The official IRNA news agency on Friday praised his “patriotic positions” in opposing the US-Israeli strikes during the war that caused widespread infrastructure damage and civilian casualties
Updated 31 August 2026 22:19
AFP
Follow

TEHRAN: A prominent singer has returned to Iran after nearly two decades in exile, as authorities encourage artists living abroad to return home in a show of patriotism against the backdrop of the conflict with the US.
Mohsen Namjoo, 50, whose work mixes Persian traditional music with more modern styles and had been living in the US, flew into Tehran late last week, with his arrival welcomed by official media.
But his return ran into immediate controversy after a video said to be from his wife was posted criticizing his move, prompting the singer to publish a swift rebuttal.
In her video published by Prague-based Radio Farda, Namjoo’s wife was quoted as saying that she had been completely unaware of his decision to return and the singer had effectively been missing for several days.
Namjoo responded in a video published by the ISNA news agency on Sunday that while he had made the decision to return “a few months ago,” he had kept the move under wraps.
He hailed the “utmost kindness” he had encountered since his return and responded to criticism by saying “I have come to see my homeland and my family.”
The official IRNA news agency on Friday praised his “patriotic positions” in opposing the US-Israeli strikes during the war that caused widespread infrastructure damage and civilian casualties.
Namjoo, who had previously backed protest movements against the authorities, had left Iran in 2007 and in 2009 was sentenced in absentia to five years in prison on charges of insulting Islam.
Culture Minister Abbas Salehi has said Tehran wants to remove obstacles impeding foreign-based Iranian artists from returning.

 

Topics: Iran Mohsen Namjoo

Related

Pakistan PM meets Pezeshkian in Bishkek, urges restraint amid latest US-Iran flare-up
Pakistan

Pakistan PM meets Pezeshkian in Bishkek, urges restraint amid latest US-Iran flare-up

Iran’s president says US war not in Tehran’s interest after fighting flares
Middle East

Iran’s president says US war not in Tehran’s interest after fighting flares

Latest updates

Adobe to offer free access to AI tools in Saudi Arabia in $4 billion deal

Adobe to offer free access to AI tools in Saudi Arabia in $4 billion deal

Teenager detained over assault on Arab bus driver near Jerusalem

Teenager detained over assault on Arab bus driver near Jerusalem

Spanish PM blames Israel for disinformation in Ceuta crisis

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez speaks at a press conference in Madrid, Spain. (REUTERS)

Iraq sentences kidnapper of US journalist to 15 years in prison

Iraq sentences kidnapper of US journalist to 15 years in prison

AI in the ring — Riyadh to host world’s first humanoid kickboxing tournament

Danny Tang, Co-founder and CEO of Hero Esports. (Supplied)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.