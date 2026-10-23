The sudden death of Saudi political researcher Abdulaziz Alghashian on Oct. 18 sent shock waves through his circle of friends and colleagues in the research community, particularly among international peers who knew him through conferences, panel discussions and policy forums. A prominent voice in discussions beyond Saudi Arabia, Alghashian was also a regular contributor to English-language media.

Notably, Alghashian was mourned by researchers from numerous countries and across diverse, sometimes opposing, political perspectives. Tributes came from prominent researchers and media figures in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, the US, Turkiye, Europe, Israel and beyond. This diversity of voices reflects not only the high regard in which Alghashian was held but also his rare ability to build lasting relationships across political and intellectual divides without allowing disagreement to become conflict. It was a testament to his openness, humanity and the respect he inspired among those who knew and worked with him.

More than a year ago, I joined him on a closed discussion panel on Saudi-Iranian relations. The debate reflected the difficult regional climate, with views that were diverse and, at times, sharply opposed. Yet Alghashian presented his arguments with clarity, intellectual rigor and calm precision, earning the attention and respect of those in the room.

Later that evening, after hours of serious discussion, he brought the same participants together in the hotel garden, captivating them with his stories and humor as their laughter echoed through the night. He embodied the Sufi saying that “people are witnesses to God’s wisdom on Earth.” His knowledge and intellectual depth were matched by his humanity, generosity of spirit and noble character.

He had a rare ability to build genuine relationships with people whose views differed from his own Hassan Al-Mustafa

He had a rare ability to build genuine relationships with people whose views differed from his own without allowing disagreement to become antagonism. That quality is essential to serious scholarship, yet increasingly difficult to find in an age marked by sharp political polarization.

In 2019, Alghashian completed a doctorate in political science and international relations at the University of Essex in the UK. His thesis, “Between Passive and Active: The Saudi Arabian Foreign Policy Towards Israel,” stood out as a groundbreaking study, as rigorous as it was daring in tackling a subject few had previously examined.

Alghashian devoted much of his writing and commentary to Saudi foreign policy and its relations with Israel. His vision for the Middle East and for peacemaking combined political realism with shared economic interests and a belief that people of different faiths could live side by side on the basis of mutual respect and partnership.

That vision, he argued, depended on two things: real political will and Israel’s willingness to accept a durable peace that gives Palestinians their legitimate rights. A treaty with Saudi Arabia signed at no real cost, in his view, would not deliver lasting stability. The goal was to contain conflict and keep the region from sliding back into bloodshed — a risk that grew after February’s events left the Middle East more fragile and hate speech more prevalent.

His sudden death in Riyadh, at a young age and with a promising career ahead of him, raises a pressing question: Should Saudi Arabia and its Gulf neighbors invest more in specialized research centers and in training researchers capable of independent, unbiased thinking? Such voices can help universities and policymakers shape sound, workable policies.

The US-Israeli war on Iran and Tehran’s strikes on Gulf capitals have made that question more urgent. Professional think tanks and specialist researchers remain in short supply across the Gulf. Too little of the region’s commentary rests on careful monitoring and rigorous analysis. Too much reflects impressionistic opinion driven by ethnic, sectarian or emotional loyalties, tailored to what audiences want to hear.

Alghashian devoted much of his writing and commentary to Saudi foreign policy and its relations with Israel Hassan Al-Mustafa

The remedy is twofold. First, send young Saudi and Gulf men and women to top universities so they return as researchers and experts. Second, build centers focused on Iran, Israel and nonstate actors, with room to research, adequate funding and freedom from ideological steering, working independently and using up-to-date methods.

The payoff would be a clearer understanding of Iran, Israel and the challenges facing the Gulf — a detailed map of the landscape, strategies for dealing with it, practical solutions and well-grounded recommendations for decision-makers. Gulf media outlets would also gain analysts and commentators who speak to audiences’ reason rather than their emotions.

Alghashian made his mark as a single scholar with modest resources. Through his knowledge, character, openness and measured views, he earned the respect of a wide circle of researchers, as the flood of tributes after his death showed. If one person could achieve that, a larger community of serious researchers and well-connected study centers, linked to influential think tanks worldwide, could do far more, with real benefits across many of the region’s most pressing issues.