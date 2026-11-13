Water security is often measured by how much water a country can produce. But in a world facing growing water stress, rising demand and climate pressures, is producing more water enough?

Saudi Arabia offers an important perspective on this question. Through sustained investment in desalination and water infrastructure, the Kingdom has turned a significant natural constraint into an opportunity for technological and industrial advancement. Desalinated water production capacity reached approximately 16 million cubic meters per day, up from 9 million in 2016.

This is a remarkable achievement. But the next chapter of water security must go beyond expanding supply. It must focus on how effectively we manage, use and protect the water we already have.

The future of water security will depend not only on how much water we produce, but also on how wisely we manage every drop.

Beyond production

Desalination will remain essential to Saudi Arabia’s water security. Continued innovation can improve energy efficiency, reduce costs and minimize environmental impacts. Yet water production is only one part of the equation. Water must also be transported efficiently, protected against losses and used responsibly.

Every drop lost through leakage or avoidable consumption represents wasted water, energy and investment. Improving network performance, strengthening asset management and deploying digital technologies to detect losses can help meet demand without relying exclusively on additional production.

The same principle applies to consumption. Water efficiency must become a priority in urban planning, industrial operations and agriculture. The objective is not simply to produce more, but to make every investment and every cubic meter count.

Seeing wastewater differently

Another opportunity lies in changing how we view wastewater. Rather than treating it solely as a waste product, we should recognize its potential as a valuable resource.

When appropriately treated and monitored, reclaimed water can support industrial processes, landscape irrigation and other non-potable uses. Expanding reuse can reduce pressure on freshwater supplies and support a more circular approach to resource management.

Realizing this potential requires suitable infrastructure, clear regulations, reliable quality standards and confidence among end users. Water reuse should not be an afterthought; it should be considered from the outset when planning future water systems.

Turning progress into sustainability

Saudi Arabia has already demonstrated the value of long-term water planning. According to the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, consumption of non-renewable groundwater declined from approximately 21 billion cubic meters in 2016 to 11 billion in 2025. This progress reinforces the importance of managing demand alongside developing supply.

The next step is to embed sustainability into everyday decisions. Governments must establish clear priorities, water operators must improve efficiency, businesses must manage their water risks, and communities must recognize the value of conservation.

Progress should be measured not only by production capacity, but also by reduced water losses, increased reuse, energy efficiency, environmental protection and reliable services.

As Saudi Arabia prepares to host the 11th World Water Forum in Riyadh in March 2027, the Kingdom has an opportunity to advance this broader vision of water security. The challenge is to turn the global attention surrounding water into practical, lasting improvements.

Ultimately, producing more water and managing it better are not competing priorities. Both are necessary.

Desalination has helped overcome the limits imposed by nature. How wisely we manage this achievement will determine whether its benefits can be sustained for generations to come.