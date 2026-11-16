US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth kept his job after the House last week voted 211-204 to send Republican Rep. Thomas Massie’s impeachment resolution to the Judiciary Committee. The referral stalled the impeachment effort.

When the new Congress takes office on Jan. 3, 2027, it should publicly debate and vote on whether to authorize continued US military action against Iran. For Gulf countries whose ships pass through the Strait of Hormuz, three questions matter. What does Washington hope to achieve? How long is it prepared to fight? What would bring the war to an end?

For the US, the immediate stakes are the safety of American troops and the cost of a prolonged military campaign. If fighting resumes, US troops and bases in the Middle East could come under attack. Congress should ask how the Pentagon plans to defend them, what resources it would need and what a sustained operation would mean for other US military commitments. Americans deserve to know what they are being asked to pay for and what risks their service members would face.

Tehran has used the Strait of Hormuz to pressure its neighbors and countries far beyond the Gulf. Washington’s stop-start approach has given Tehran time to repair damaged military sites. Before authorizing further military action, Congress should ask what Washington achieved during those pauses and what Tehran was able to recover.

Americans deserve to know what they are being asked to pay for and what risks their service members would face Dalia Al-Aqidi

A BBC analysis of satellite images taken this month found signs of new construction near two major Iranian missile sites and apparent repairs at a dozen other military sites. At a damaged missile base in Kermanshah, workers rebuilt roofs over buildings that were hit during the war. How much military capability Tehran has recovered remains unclear. But the work itself should prompt Congress to ask how long the gains from any new round of strikes would last.

Even during pauses in US strikes, Gulf governments have had to prepare for renewed fighting. Reuters reported that Saudi Arabia recently urged Washington to hold off on further strikes, arguing that sanctions were already pressuring Tehran. The same report said US intelligence officials assessed that renewed strikes would do little to change Iran’s demands in negotiations. Congress should ask what the administration expects sanctions to achieve and how it will judge whether they are working.

President Donald Trump has played down the likelihood of major new strikes while keeping the naval blockade of Iranian ports in place. A blockade carries its own costs and risks, even with fewer airstrikes. Congress should ask what would lead Washington to lift it, what commitments it would seek from Tehran in return and how it would verify those commitments.

For Iraq, the stakes are clear. Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said Baghdad had reached an understanding with Washington that would allow Iraqi oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz using a shipping lane near Oman. Iraqi energy officials told Reuters that oil exports recovered from about 2.65 million barrels a day in September to 3.5 million in October. That rebound matters for a country that relies heavily on oil revenue. Iraq and other Gulf exporters need to know how Washington plans to protect commercial ships and whether that route would stay open if the fighting were to intensify.

Congress should ask how Washington plans to stop Tehran from attacking its neighbors and curb the influence it wields through armed groups across the region. Keeping the Strait of Hormuz open, weakening Iran’s missile capabilities and securing limits on its nuclear program all matter. The administration should explain how each goal serves US interests and what it is prepared to do if Tehran retaliates against the US or its partners.

Congress should demand a strategy that protects Americans and makes Tehran pay a price for aggression Dalia Al-Aqidi

Stopping the aggression of the Islamic Republic serves an American interest. Attacks by Tehran and the armed groups it supports can disrupt trade and raise energy costs for American families. Washington should expect regional partners to help counter those threats. The administration should tell Congress what those governments can do to disrupt weapons shipments, share intelligence and protect commercial shipping. Lawmakers can then judge where American military power is needed and how much of the burden the US should carry.

The incoming Democratic majority in the House could also revive the effort to impeach Hegseth in 2027. If Massie’s resolution expires at the end of this Congress, a member of the new House would have to introduce fresh articles. A House majority could impeach Hegseth but removal would require two-thirds of the senators present. A renewed impeachment effort would examine Hegseth’s decisions. Congress still has to decide the next phase of the war.

Iran’s aggression must be stopped. The test for the new Democratic Congress will be whether it understands the regime it faces. A government that answers peaceful dissent at home with prison and execution and uses armed groups to intimidate its neighbors has shown what it is willing to do to preserve its power. Congress should demand a strategy that protects Americans and makes Tehran pay a price for aggression. The question will be whether the new majority will take that threat seriously enough to act.