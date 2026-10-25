For more than seven decades, oil has been at the heart of Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation. But as global oil prices have repeatedly demonstrated, an economy overly exposed to a single commodity is vulnerable to forces beyond its control. The Kingdom’s response has been to build a more diversified economy in which innovation, industry and the private sector play increasingly central roles.

That transformation gained a defining framework with the launch of Vision 2030 on April 25, 2016. The strategy seeks to diversify the Kingdom’s economy and sources of public revenue while creating new industries, attracting investment and expanding opportunities for its people.

The automotive industry is emerging as one of the sectors capable of advancing these ambitions. The development of an electric vehicle ecosystem through initiatives such as Ceer and Lucid’s manufacturing operations is creating opportunities for investment, skilled employment and local supply chains, while laying the foundations for a broader industrial base.

Ceer, established as Saudi Arabia’s first electric vehicle brand, was launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Nov. 3, 2022. Its mandate extends beyond producing vehicles. The company is intended to help develop the domestic automotive industry, attract local and international investment, create high-quality employment and strengthen the private sector’s contribution to economic growth in line with Vision 2030.

Ceer plans to design, manufacture and distribute a diverse range of vehicles tailored to customers in Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf region. Through its partnership with BMW, the company is using licensed component technology as it develops a lineup of sedans and sport utility vehicles.

More significantly, Ceer aims to establish an integrated automotive capability in the Kingdom — from design and engineering to sourcing, validation and manufacturing. Its electric vehicles are being developed to combine advanced technology, reliability and affordability while helping create a distinctly Saudi presence in an increasingly competitive global industry.

That ambition took a significant step forward on Sept. 21, 2026, when the Saudi crown prince unveiled Ceer’s first flagship vehicles, the Exobot sedan and SUV. Both models were introduced in limited First Edition versions, marking a milestone for the company and the Kingdom’s wider automotive ambitions.

Speaking at the launch, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said: “The launch of Ceer’s first vehicles marks another step in the Kingdom’s journey toward building a sustainable and prosperous industrial ecosystem and positioning the automotive industry as a key driver of economic growth by attracting investment, empowering national talent, and strengthening the role of the private sector, enabling the Kingdom to become a leading regional and global hub for this industry.”

The Exobot sedan and SUV are the first models in a lineup that will be introduced progressively over the next five years. The range is expected to include midsize and compact vehicles with different propulsion systems to meet varying customer needs.

All models will be produced at the Ceer Manufacturing Complex within the King Salman Automotive Cluster in King Abdullah Economic City. The facility is described as the largest of its kind in the Middle East and among the world’s most advanced automotive manufacturing facilities.

The Exobot’s design draws inspiration from the Kingdom’s landscape and culture while reflecting the ambitions of Vision 2030. Designed and engineered locally to international standards, the vehicles represent an effort to demonstrate that Saudi Arabia can move beyond consuming advanced technology to developing and manufacturing it.

This is perhaps the most important dimension of Ceer’s emergence. The objective is not simply to put Saudi-made electric vehicles on the road, but to develop an industrial ecosystem around them — one capable of generating investment, technology, expertise, jobs and new supply chains.

By 2034, Ceer is expected to contribute more than SR30 billion ($8 billion) to the Kingdom’s GDP, improve the trade balance by approximately SR80 billion and create around 30,000 direct and indirect jobs, with Saudis expected to hold 80 percent of direct positions. The company also supports the Saudi Green Initiative and the Kingdom’s goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2060.

The broader ambition, therefore, extends beyond manufacturing cars. Through the design and production of battery electric vehicles for customers in Saudi Arabia and across the GCC, Ceer aims to strengthen mobility while creating opportunities for investment, employment and industrial development.

Aligned with the Public Investment Fund’s strategy and Vision 2030, the company also aims to attract more than SR562.5 million in foreign direct investment by 2034. Such investment would support the Kingdom’s wider efforts to diversify its economy, deepen its industrial base and expand the role of foreign capital.

Saudi Arabia’s automotive ambitions ultimately reflect a much bigger economic transition. The Kingdom is seeking to build industries rather than simply extract resources, develop technology rather than only import it, and create value chains that extend well beyond the factory floor.

Ceer is one expression of that transformation.

• Talat Zaki Hafiz is an economist and financial analyst.

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