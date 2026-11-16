The world is undergoing a silent but profoundly dangerous transformation — one that reaches beyond the balance of power and politics to the deepest wellsprings of human behavior. After centuries in which civilizations sought to subordinate instinct to the authority of reason, morality and law, we are witnessing a troubling reversal: the retreat of moral frames of reference and the advance of naked instinct, with its drive toward domination, vengeance, exclusion and fear of the other, even when it conceals itself behind attractive slogans in political discourse and the media.

Human societies have always known conflict. Yet civilization rested on a fundamental premise: that progress is measured by humanity’s capacity to discipline its desires and subject its power to standards that transcend its immediate interests. Even in the most turbulent eras, the dichotomies of right and wrong, justice and injustice, freedom and tyranny formed a normative ceiling that the powerful were compelled to respect, or at least to hide behind.

Today, instinct has moved from a hidden impulse within the human psyche to an avowed logic that guides decisions and policies, individual and collective alike. The paradox is that this moral retreat coincides with the zenith of the scientific and digital revolution, as if the more the instruments of human power swell, the narrower the human horizon becomes.

Instinct has moved from a hidden impulse within the human psyche to an avowed logic that guides decisions and policies Mustafa Al-Khadimi

In the realm of technology and artificial intelligence, the question of “capacity” takes precedence over the measure of “responsibility.” We ask “Can we do it?” before we ask “Should we?” In certain distorted expressions of individual liberty, freedom is severed from meaning and obligation until a passing desire becomes an absolute right beyond discussion. Even religion, which came to raise humanity above its selfishness, is at times invoked, once emptied of its moral and spiritual essence, to lend fanaticism and domination a mantle of sanctity.

Herein lies the root of the crisis. Instinct is not evil in itself, nor are freedom or technology dangerous in themselves. The danger lies in desire’s transformation from a human impulse in need of guidance into an authority that demands that values themselves submit to it.

The wars raging in our region perhaps reveal the harshest face of this transformation. A confrontation may begin in defense of a legitimate right or in resistance to injustice but, once it loses its moral restraints, it slides into a space for the gratification of anger and revenge. Inflicting pain on the other becomes an aim that outranks the achievement of justice or the ending of the conflict and the suffering of civilians is reduced to cold figures within political and military calculations.

The most advanced tools of the age are enlisted in the service of humanity’s most primitive impulses Mustafa Al-Khadimi

This description does not equate aggressor and victim, nor does it deny peoples the right to defend their existence. It means that the justice of a cause does not absolve its champions of moral responsibility for the means they employ and that human dignity is a constant value that must not change with a person’s identity or affiliation.

More dangerous still, these instincts are no longer individual. They have become collective instincts, feeding on fear, wounded memory and political and media propaganda, while finding in modern technology vast platforms for incitement and the spread of hatred. The most advanced tools of the age are thus enlisted in the service of humanity’s most primitive impulses.

The repercussions of this course do not stop at the front lines; they reach deep into the social fabric. When instinct prevails over morality, dialogue grows fragile before passion and tolerance weak before narrow tribalism, while daily exposure to scenes of killing and destruction erodes sensitivity to human pain, especially among the young. As fear and violence persist, society becomes more willing to justify cruelty and power gradually shifts from an instrument for protecting right into the standard by which right is defined.

Yet the heart of our present predicament is that the conflicts of our world are no longer genuine conflicts of values, so much as conflicts of interest presented as competing “points of view.” Amid this relativism, people can no longer appeal to any fixed moral or human reference. Everyone is driven, almost by force, toward militarization and alignment, where right and wrong are determined by one’s position in the trench rather than by the substance of the position itself. What makes this alignment more dangerous still is that what drives it at its core is neither reason nor even calculated interest but instinct, which has become capable of using both “good” and “evil” to justify its appetite for domination.

The real challenge facing our world today, therefore, lies not in developing ever more instruments of power but in subordinating power once again to reason and morality, freedom to responsibility and politics to human dignity. Civilization is measured not only by what humanity is able to do but by what it refrains from doing despite being able to. Should humanity lose this capacity for moral restraint, it will lose not only its struggle with the other but also its struggle with itself.