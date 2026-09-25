RIYADH: The Saudi Red Sea Authority has signed an agreement with Tahaluf Events Limited to support the organization of the Red Sea Yacht Show, with the authority serving as the event’s government sponsor.

Tahaluf plans to stage the inaugural edition of the show in 2027.

The deal was signed on the sidelines of the Monaco Yacht Show by the authority’s executive vice president for business development and marketing, Abdullah Alharbi, and Tahaluf’s executive vice president for government partnerships and event logistics, Abdulaziz Alghurayr.

The partnership will support the development of the Red Sea Yacht Show as an international platform for showcasing investment and business opportunities across the yachting, marina, and marine-services sectors.

It will also seek to strengthen connections between yacht owners, industry service providers, investors, and other key stakeholders, contributing to the Red Sea’s growing appeal as a destination for tourism and investment.

Both parties will explore ways to facilitate yacht participation in accordance with regulations. SPA Riyadh