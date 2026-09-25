MAKKAH: The city of Makkah is undergoing an urban renaissance that combines the sacred heritage of the holy sites with advanced modern infrastructure, transforming the city into a year-round economic and developmental hub in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

Development — across housing, hospitality, retail, logistics, and transit — is shifting Makkah’s economy from a seasonal one to a diversified, investment-driven one.

According to the Pilgrim Experience Program’s 2025 annual report, Makkah’s service ecosystem implemented 87 initiatives across more than 60 partner entities and achieved 100 percent compliance.

The report also stated that the Kingdom welcomed more than 19.5 million international pilgrims last year: 1.5 million Hajj pilgrims and 18.03 million Umrah performers — representing a 114 percent increase in Umrah arrivals compared to 2022.

Satisfaction levels climbed to 91 percent for Hajj pilgrims and 94 percent for Umrah performers, surpassing national benchmark targets.