JAZAN: Khasher Mountain Peak in Al-Dayer governorate in the Jazan offers visitors a tourism experience blending highlands, hillside villages, agricultural terraces, and heritage sites. Sweeping views across valleys and mountain ranges highlight the natural and cultural diversity of the area.

Located around 8 km from the governorate’s main town, Khasher is reached via a winding mountain road that passes through slopes, farms, and elevated villages. With a succession of scenic viewpoints along the way, the journey to the top becomes part of the experience itself.

At approximately 1,660 meters above sea level, Raydah Peak is the highest point in Khasher Mountain, overlooking the mountains of Al-Qateel, Al-Salma, Tallan, and Habbes.

Homes dot the mountaintops and slopes, while terraced farms cascade below and mountain roads weave between villages and farmland. From the summit, visitors can enjoy panoramic views of the surrounding mountains and villages, with numerous vantage points for photography, particularly when clouds and mist settle over the highlands and terraces.