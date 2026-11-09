JEDDAH: Months before the first pilgrims begin arriving in Saudi Arabia, much of the groundwork for Hajj is already taking shape in Jeddah.

Representatives from more than 520 organizations across 150 countries are gathering at the sixth Hajj Conference and Exhibition, where governments, airlines, hoteliers, technology firms and service providers are negotiating the partnerships and logistics that will help shape next year’s pilgrimage season.

Held at Jeddah Superdome from Nov. 8-11 under the theme “From Makkah to the World,” the event has become one of the largest annual meetings dedicated to Hajj and Umrah services.

Speaking during the conference, Ghassan Al-Nuwaimi, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah’s assistant undersecretary for international relations and official spokesperson, said the gathering has evolved into an important platform for planning and coordination ahead of Hajj.

“The five previous editions witnessed more than 1,850 agreements for providing services to pilgrims, over 310 sessions and 250 workshops, and attracted more than 570,000 visitors,” he said.

This year’s edition spans more than 67,000 sq. meters and brings together stakeholders involved in every stage of the pilgrim journey, from transportation and accommodation to healthcare, technology and training.

“The real value of the conference lies in turning meetings into agreements, agreements into contracts, discussions into action plans, and ideas into solutions and projects that reach the ground and improve the pilgrim experience,” Al-Nuwaimi added.

For many participants, the event is less about exhibitions than face-to-face dealmaking.

Among them is low-cost carrier flyadeal, which is seeking to expand its role in transporting pilgrims from overseas markets.

“This event is very important, not only for flyadeal but also for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This is our third participation, and every year we meet new customers and clients,” said Eyad Jamalallail, the airline’s director of ground operations and Hajj and Umrah.

Rather than traveling from country to country to meet Hajj authorities and operators, airline representatives can connect with delegations from dozens of markets in a single location.

flyadeal aims to transport 108,000 pilgrims during the upcoming Hajj season, up from approximately 74,000 last year. To meet growing demand, the airline is expanding charter operations beyond its scheduled network, targeting markets across Africa, Western Europe and the Indian subcontinent.

“We are using wide-body aircraft to reach markets where we operate specifically to bring pilgrims,” Jamalallail said.

The hospitality sector is also using the conference to strengthen international connections ahead of next year’s pilgrimage season.

Mona Salah Eldeen, commercial manager of Dar Al-Taqwa Hotel in Madinah, said the event remains one of the most effective places to meet partners and explore new business opportunities.

“The exhibition is a very good source and a new source of business. We are seeing how artificial intelligence and online channels are helping us connect directly with customers and agents,” she said.

Beyond airlines and hotels, real estate developers are showcasing projects aimed at serving the millions of pilgrims and visitors who travel to Makkah and Madinah each year.

Abdullah Mohammed Al-Ajal, manager of the Bawabat Rasan project at Njoom Al-Salam Holding, said the company is presenting a residential development in Makkah being built in partnership with the National Housing Co.

“The project is currently in the off-plan sales stage. We initially launched models A and B and have already achieved approximately 80 percent in sales. We expect to launch models C and D in the near future,” Al-Ajal said.

Sulaiman Al-Rajhi Real Estate is also highlighting its growing hospitality portfolio through Tilal Hospitality for Hajj, which specializes in services for pilgrims and Umrah performers.

“We are focusing this year on introducing the services of Tilal Hospitality for Hajj as an extension of our investments in serving pilgrims and strengthening integration between Hajj services, accommodation and hospitality,” said Muath bin Abdulaziz Al-Makhthoub, the company’s managing director and CEO.

“We are also seeking partnerships with organizations involved in serving pilgrims and Umrah performers, drawing on our experience in real estate development and understanding of their accommodation needs,” he added.

Alongside the commercial activity, conference discussions are examining issues ranging from digital transformation and healthcare to sustainability, logistics and workforce development. New programs this year include an awareness and training forum focused on preparing those who serve pilgrims, as well as an innovation initiative designed to connect startups with operational challenges in the Hajj sector.

While the discussions taking place in Jeddah may be far removed from the crowds that will fill the holy sites next year, organizers say they are a reminder that the pilgrimage relies on planning that begins long before pilgrims set foot in the Kingdom.