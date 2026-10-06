RIYADH: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has held a series of meetings with Hajj affairs offices from 78 countries to enhance readiness, monitor operational plans, and align requirements and timelines ahead of the upcoming Hajj season.

Discussions have focused on the various stages of preparation, progress in implementing the approved schedule, package procedures, and contracting with authorized service providers.

Talks also covered awareness and guidance programs, regulations governing Hajj operations, and arrangements for accommodation, transportation, catering and crowd management.

The meetings are part of the ministry’s proactive approach to working with Hajj affairs offices through continuous readiness monitoring, early identification and resolution of challenges, and clear assignment of responsibilities and deadlines for each stage.

Preparations for the upcoming Hajj season began in May with the delivery of the preparation document and operational schedule to Hajj affairs offices, followed by a comprehensive evaluation of the previous season.

The early planning reflects integrated efforts to provide a more organized, seamless and reassuring journey, extending the care the leadership accords to pilgrims, in line with the objectives of the Pilgrim Experience Program under Saudi Vision 2030.