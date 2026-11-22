ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar voiced optimism about reaching an agreement between the United States and Iran, saying the world could not afford a prolonged conflict in the Middle East.

“I’m a born optimist. I think I would certainly expect that sooner or later — I hope it’s sooner — we will achieve that objective,” Dar said in an interview with Euronews aired by PTV News on Saturday.

He warned that continued fighting would deepen disruptions to energy supplies, drive up prices and worsen civilian suffering, including in Pakistan.

Despite what he described as subsequent violations of the June 18 agreement, Dar said Islamabad remained committed to the peace process and continued to press both Washington and Tehran to honor their commitments.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for an independent, multilateral foreign policy and outlined its efforts to facilitate direct negotiations between the two sides.

Dar said diplomacy remained the only viable way to resolve major international conflicts, rejecting unilateral action and bloc politics. He added that Pakistan had advocated peaceful dispute resolution and respect for national sovereignty during its 2025-26 term on the UN Security Council.