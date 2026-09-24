RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center and the International Organization for Migration have signed a partnership agreement to improve living conditions for internally displaced people, or IDPs, in war-hit Yemen.

“To improve living conditions for the IDPs in Yemen, KSrelief signed a joint executive program with IOM to provide tents and shelter kits for displaced people and those most in need, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly,” the Saudi aid agency said on Thursday.

KSrelief Supervisor General Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah signed a joint executive program with IOM Director General Amy Pope on Wednesday to improve living conditions for IDPs in Yemen in 2026, on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Under the executive program, shelter kits, tents and enhanced emergency shelter kits will be distributed to IDPs and most vulnerable groups, benefiting an estimated 13,300 individuals, KSrelief said.

The agreement forms part of KSrelief’s efforts to strengthen cooperation and coordination with UN organizations and humanitarian agencies, it added.

The initiative aims to help create safe and dignified living conditions for displaced people in Yemen by providing vital relief and humanitarian assistance.

The KSrelief supervisor general and the IOM director general also held a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. During the meeting the two leaders discussed issues related to relief and humanitarian works and explored ways to further enhance cooperation.

Pope commended the Kingdom’s humanitarian and relief efforts delivered through the aid agency, highlighting the strategic partnership between KSrelief and the IOM in assisting refugees and forcibly displaced people worldwide.

KSrelief has also signed a joint executive program with the World Health Organization to purchase and distribute therapeutic response packages for children suffering from severe acute malnutrition across 35 nutritional care centers in Yemen.

The executive program was signed on Monday by Al-Rabeeah and WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

The program is part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts, represented by KSrelief, to strengthen cooperation and strategic partnership with WHO to provide medicines, essential equipment and specialized treatment for children suffering from acute malnutrition in countries in need.