RIYADH: Language offers a window into cultures, and few languages reflect this more deeply than Arabic. While many Saudi expressions can be translated into English, their cultural significance often extends far beyond any direct, literal equivalent.

From words that convey a spirit of generosity and sense of belonging to others that express ideas of social responsibility and unspoken expectations, certain Saudi terms describe values and traditions the full meanings of which are difficult to render in another language.

The Saudi writer and translator Marwan Al-Rasheed shared with Arab News several words that reflect deeply rooted aspects of Saudi culture and identity.

One such word is “absher” (أبشر). While familiar to many as the name given to the Kingdom’s digital government platform, the literal translation of the word itself is to “receive good news” or “be glad.” Culturally, however, the meaning goes much deeper.

“It means: ‘Consider it done,’” Al-Rasheed explained. “It conveys willingness, reassurance and a readiness to help.”

The expression is widely used across Saudi Arabia in both professional and social settings, whether among family members, friends, colleagues or service providers. Although English phrases such as “consider it done” or “you got it” come close, they do not fully capture its spirit.

“The English equivalents convey agreement but not the same warmth, generosity and reassuring tone,” Al-Rasheed said. “(The word) reflects an important Saudi value: responding to someone’s request with generosity and making them feel that their need is being taken seriously.”

Another word deeply embedded in Saudi culture is “izwa” (عزوة), which refers to the people a person belongs to and can rely upon for support and strength. Someone might describe their family, tribe or close community as their izwa.

“It refers to the people who stand behind you and give you strength, usually family, relatives or a close community,” Al-Rasheed explained.

While the term is understood throughout Saudi Arabia, it carries particularly strong associations with Najdi and tribal cultures.

English equivalents such as “my people,” “my support” or “my kin” only partially convey its meaning; the Arabic term encompasses a broader sense of belonging, pride, loyalty, protection and mutual responsibility.

“It reflects the importance of social bonds in Saudi culture,” Al-Rasheed said. “It expresses the idea that a person draws strength not only from themselves but also from the people who stand with them.”

Another word closely tied to Saudi social life is “al-sana” (السَّنع). Often associated with propriety, good conduct and doing things well, the term refers to a person's ability to behave appropriately in various social situations.

A person described as having “sana” is someone who understands how to host guests, respect elders, conduct themselves in gatherings and navigate countless unwritten social expectations.

Al-Rasheed said the term was associated in particular with Najd, although the concept was recognized throughout the Kingdom.

Once again, English expressions such as “good manners,” “social know-how” or “propriety” capture only part of the meaning.

“It includes judgment, upbringing, social intelligence and knowing what a situation requires,” Al-Rasheed said.

“It describes a form of cultural knowledge that is usually passed down through families and communities, rather than formally taught.”

At the other end of the spectrum is “manqud” (منقود), a term used to describe something that is criticized, frowned upon or considered socially inappropriate. It refers to behavior that falls outside accepted social norms, even if it is not illegal, immoral or religiously prohibited.

English expressions such as “improper” or “socially unacceptable” come close but do not fully capture the nuance embedded within the Arabic term. Al-Rasheed noted that the word occupies a unique space between law, morality, religion and social custom.

“It also gives us a way to describe how unwritten social rules shape behavior,” he said.

Another culturally rich expression is “al-sharha” (الشَّرهة), a less common term that nonetheless remains familiar across Saudi Arabia, particularly in Najd and the wider Gulf region. In many contexts, it refers to a sense of reproach or disappointment directed toward someone close.

“It is disappointment that comes from having expected better from someone because of the closeness of the relationship,” Al-Rasheed explained.

“It is often used when a friend or relative fails to call, visit, attend an important occasion or fulfill an expected social obligation.”

A related word is “etab” (عتاب), which refers to the apportioning of gentle blame or mild disapproval directed at someone whose actions have caused disappointment.

Yet, what is often lost in English translations is the emotional dimension that underlies both expressions.

“It reveals something important about Saudi social relationships: closeness creates expectations and obligations,” Al-Rasheed said. “It captures affection, disappointment, and social responsibility in a single word.”

All of these expressions, and others, are more than linguistic curiosities; they reveal the ways in which language preserves social values, cultural memories and shared understandings that have been passed down through generations.

They show that in many cases, the challenge of translation lies not simply in finding equivalent words, but in conveying the experiences, relationships and traditions those words represent.