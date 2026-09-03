RIYADH: Madraj Camel Auction, organized at the Madraj Center by the Qassim Region represented by the Shari Municipality, kicked off on Wednesday.

The 10-day event is being held under the directives of Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal and under the supervision of the Camel Auctions Secretariat in the region, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The auction features a comprehensive system of facilities, services, and accompanying activities, reflecting the region's development in organizing and hosting camel auctions.

Naif Al-Nafie, official spokesperson for the Qassim Region Municipality, explained that the Madraj camel auction offers a unique experience that transcends the traditional model of camel auctions.

This is achieved through enhanced preparation, and integrated efforts among participating government agencies, thus strengthening the region's position as a leading destination for camel auctions.



He further said that the collective efforts of government agencies in preparing the site, organizing the auction, and providing support services have contributed to creating a comprehensive environment that serves camel owners, participants, and visitors, reflecting a high level of coordination and institutional cooperation to ensure the event's success.

The Madraj Camel Auction includes, in addition to sales and bidding, a number of accompanying events and services. These include sections for local producers and a hospitality tent, as well as the provision of necessary infrastructure and facilities to welcome participants and visitors throughout the auction.



The auction embodies a trend towards developing the camel auction experience and transforming it into an integrated economic, social, and cultural event.

The camel auction is part of the activities of the Camel Auctions Secretariat in the region, within the framework of efforts aimed at developing camel auctions and strengthening their economic, social, and cultural role in the region.



