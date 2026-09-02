Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Masam project for landmine clearance in Yemen recently destroyed 555 mines and other remnants of war in the eastern governorate of Al-Mahra.

The operation was carried out by Masam’s Special Tasks Team in cooperation with the Executive Mine Action Centre’s Mukalla branch in Hat district.

The destroyed items included 429 anti-tank mines and 126 assorted projectiles, according to a press release.

The operation is part of ongoing efforts to clear Yemeni territory of landmines and explosive remnants of war, which pose a direct threat to civilians.

Since launching operations in Yemen in mid-2018, Masam teams have removed more than 588,000 mines, improvised explosive devices and unexploded ordnance.

The project has also cleared more than 85 million sq. meters of land.

Implemented by the Saudi aid agency KSrelief, the project trains local demining engineers, provides modern equipment and supports Yemenis injured by explosive devices.