RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Interior recorded 11,952 violations during recent inspection campaigns across the Kingdom to ensure compliance with residency, labor and border security laws.

These included 6,163, related to residency; 3,225 to border security; and 2,564 to labor laws.

Border authorities apprehended 1,653 individuals attempting to cross into Saudi Arabia illegally. They also arrested 29 people for attempting to leave the Kingdom illegally.

A total of 15 people involved in transporting, sheltering and employing violators were arrested.

A total of 40,762 expatriates, including 38,383 men and 2,379 women, are currently undergoing procedures to enforce regulations.

Meanwhile, 22,451 individuals were detained for violating the regulations and were instructed to contact their countries’ embassies or consulates to obtain proper travel documents. In addition, 9,800 were advised to make travel arrangements, and 11,418 were repatriated.

The ministry warned that anyone who facilitated the illegal entry of individuals into the Kingdom might face penalties of up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to SR1 million ($265,000).