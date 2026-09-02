I am officially in my blonde era, and finding a salon that can achieve the right cool-toned blonde, especially platinum, is not an easy task. After searching for a salon that could give me the icy shade I wanted, I came across Beauty Arts Salon in Riyadh’s Al-Mughrizat neighborhood.

Located in a spacious and inviting setting, the salon immediately made a good impression. The decor uses soft beige tones, giving the space a calm and welcoming feel, while the staff were friendly and attentive from the moment I arrived.

I went in asking for platinum blonde hair, but what I appreciated most was that the staff were more concerned about protecting my hair than I was.

They explained that going fully platinum could potentially damage my hair, so instead of pushing ahead with what I initially requested, they recommended a slightly different color that would be gentler on my hair.

I trusted their judgment, and I am glad I did. I ended up with a beautiful silver-blonde shade that I am obsessed with.

My hair is long, so the service cost me SR 1,500 ($400). It was not cheap, but compared with similar services in Riyadh, I found the price reasonable. I would place Beauty Arts Salon somewhere in the middle in terms of pricing: not budget-friendly, but not among the city's most expensive salons either.

The process took time. I spent around five hours at the salon, but the results made the wait worthwhile. I also appreciated that three members of the staff worked on my hair at different stages, which helped make the process more efficient.

Complimentary coffee, tea and water were available, which made the long appointment more comfortable.

One feature that particularly stood out to me was the salon's private room. It offers an added level of privacy for clients who may prefer a more discreet setting, including cancer patients who have experienced hair loss and come to the salon for hair extensions.

The salon also offers other services, including hair extensions, manicures and pedicures, although I only tried the hair service during my visit.

There were a few downsides. Parking is not free, as the area uses Riyadh's paid parking system, which costs around SR 3 per hour. Living in the north of Riyadh, Al-Mughrizat is quite a drive, so this is not exactly my neighborhood salon.

Still, what convinced me to make the trip was the strong customer feedback on Google Maps, and after trying the salon myself, I can understand why.

Another thing I liked was that the salon was relatively quiet during my visit. There was only one other customer, which made the experience feel more relaxed and comfortable than being in a crowded salon.

Beauty Arts Salon may require a bit of a drive and a few hours of your day, but for anyone looking for a professional blonde transformation with a strong focus on hair care, I found it well worth the trip.