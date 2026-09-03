RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Wednesday condemned an Iranian attack on a Saudi tanker that killed two Filipino crew.

The Sidra was crossing the Strait of Hormuz late on Monday when it was struck.

The Foreign Ministry also condemned Tehran’s attacks on Middle East states in retaliation for US strikes on Iran.

“The Kingdom calls on all parties to calm down, stop escalation, respect international law and return to negotiations and peaceful solutions,” the ministry said.

The violence had resumed overnight on Tuesday with US attacks on Iranian air defenses, radar systems, maritime assets, mine-laying capabilities and communications sites.

At least 12 people were killed, including a four-year-old at a wedding in Sirik.

Iran responded by striking US assets in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Iraq and the UAE, and said its aim was to drive US forces from the vast network of military bases they have occupied for decades across the Middle East.

“American evil in the region will be met with heavier, more widespread, and devastating responses, and any country that cooperates with the aggressive American army must accept its dangerous consequences,” Iran’s military command said.

Senior US officials were talking to other nations still doing business with Iran and pressuring them to stop, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Wednesday.

“My message to everyone is: stay away. We all want this conflict to end, and the fastest way for the conflict to end is for no one to provide any support to this regime. We are going to sever every tie that they have from the outside world.”