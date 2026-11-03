RIYADH: The European Film Festival has returned to the Saudi capital, inviting audiences to explore stories from across the continent and experience the diversity of its movie industries.

“There is a long history of European cinema, there is European expertise, we are proud of it and we are proud to share it with our Saudi friends. But it is not just about Europe, it is also about (the) society of Saudi Arabia,” Christophe Farnaud, the EU ambassador to Saudi Arabia, said.

“I want to pay tribute to the incredibly dynamic booming movie industry of Saudi Arabia,” he added.

Farnaud highlighted that although the films take center stage, three masterclasses are being hosted to create new opportunities for cultural exchange between the Kingdom and the EU.

“Three masterclasses are here to favor and facilitate more exchanges between representatives of the Saudi film industry and representatives of the European movie industry,” he added.

This year’s program offers Saudi audiences an opportunity to encounter different cinematic traditions, cultures and social experiences.

Organized by the Delegation of the EU to Saudi Arabia in collaboration with the embassies of its member states, and supported by the Saudi Film Commission, the festival opened on Monday and runs until Nov. 11, with public screenings at VOX Cinemas.

Beyond bringing European productions to local screens, the event provides a platform for conversations about filmmaking and cooperation between creative communities.

Alongside its screenings, the festival features industry-focused discussions and professional sessions exploring different aspects of filmmaking, including production and opportunities for collaboration with European partners.

These initiatives encourage knowledge-sharing between Saudi and European professionals, while giving local filmmakers greater exposure to international industry practices and potential creative partnerships.

For Linda Al-Faisal, the festival’s opening-night host and founder of the Linda and Vision 2030 podcast, its value lies in the connections it creates through cinema.

“It’s truly an honor to be hosting this wonderful event. It’s a nice gathering, bringing international people, European people and Saudi filmmakers all in one place,” she told Arab News.

Al-Faisal also highlighted the breadth of this year’s selection. “We have 15 films from 15 European countries, (with) 3,000 tickets sold. So that’s huge and they have been bringing the best films here to Saudi Arabia and as well Saudi films, not just European films.”

For Saudi actress Ghada AlMulla, attending the festival has become an annual tradition. She said the event offers an opportunity to explore European cinema and exchange experiences through film.

“It is wonderful because it offers an opportunity for us to exchange knowledge and experiences through European films,” she told Arab News.

AlMulla said she was keen to attend every year because the festival gives audiences an opportunity to discover productions from beyond the American film and television industry, which often receives much of the attention.

“The focus is often on American films and television series, while European films and productions are still relatively underexplored. That is why I make a point of attending this festival every year,” she said.

The first European Film Festival in Saudi Arabia took place in June 2022, opening with the French production “Perfumes” by Gregory Magne alongside a selection of 13 other European movies.

Now in its fifth edition, the festival retains its original goal to bridge cultures, introduce Saudi filmmakers and audiences to international productions, and foster creative exchange.