RIYADH: Indonesia has signed its participation agreement for Expo 2030 Riyadh, securing a platform to showcase innovation, strengthen trade and investment ties with the host and participating nations, and support economic growth in the Southeast Asian country.

With Indonesia confirming its place at one of the world’s largest global gatherings, it became the first country in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to sign a contract to take part in Expo 2030.

“Indonesia has signed its participation agreement for Expo 2030 Riyadh and has become the first ASEAN member state to do so,” the Indonesian Embassy in Riyadh told Arab News, referring to confirmation from Indonesian news agency ANTARA News.

Indonesia’s participation in Riyadh builds on its achievements at Expo Osaka 2025, where the Indonesian Pavilion attracted more than 3.5 million visitors and hosted over 100 business forums, generating investment commitments of more than $28 billion, it added.

The signing adds to an expanding international community formalizing its participation in Expo 2030 Riyadh.

More than 185 official participants have already confirmed their participation, demonstrating the global character of a World Expo and the breadth of experiences and perspectives that will come together in Riyadh in 2030.

The participation contract was signed in Indonesia by Expo 2030 Riyadh CEO Talal Al-Marri and Indonesian Minister for National Development Planning Rachmat Pambudy, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Pambudy said: “The early signing of our participation contract for Expo 2030 Riyadh reflects our readiness to lead through partnership and strengthen ties between Indonesia and Saudi Arabia.

“Being the first is not just a matter of timing. It reflects our readiness to lead through partnerships and strengthen relations between Southeast Asia and Saudi Arabia,” he added at the signing ceremony in Jakarta on Monday.

“Building on the momentum of Expo 2025 Osaka, which generated over $28 billion in investment commitments for Indonesia, we view Riyadh as a vital platform for economic diplomacy where Golden Indonesia 2045 and Saudi Vision 2030 converge to turn shared foresight into lasting, concrete development outcomes.

Looking ahead, Indonesia will bring its story to life in the Planet District at Expo 2030 Riyadh, showcasing the richness of its heritage, the creativity of its people and its ambitions for the future through a unique pavilion that celebrates its identity while sharing its vision with the world.

Pambudy said: “Our vision for Expo 2030 Riyadh goes far beyond a six-month exhibition. We want the Indonesia Pavilion to serve as a lasting meeting point where governments, businesses and investors turn ideas into concrete development outcomes. Guided by our theme, ‘Nature Unfolding: Explore, Wisdom, Nurture,’ and the Indonesian philosophy that nature is our greatest teacher, we are bringing a unified national commitment to Riyadh, demonstrating how wisdom and collective action can shape a sustainable, inclusive, and prosperous future for generations to come.”

Al-Marri said: “Indonesia is a powerful example of what becomes possible when different cultures and communities come together while retaining what makes them distinct. That same possibility lies at the heart of a World Expo — bringing countries and cultures together around a shared purpose, to learn from one another and explore what we can achieve together. We are delighted that Indonesia will be part of Expo 2030 Riyadh and look forward to seeing its contribution to the World Expo take shape.”

Progress in international participation is being matched by progress on the expo site itself. Across the 6 million sq. site, major infrastructure works are advancing and key assets are taking shape.

To be held under the theme “Foresight for Tomorrow,” Expo 2030 Riyadh will take place from Oct. 1, 2030 to March 31, 2031, bringing together countries and international organizations from around the world, with more than 42 million visits expected over six months.

Through its five thematic areas — Technology, Planet, Humanity, Culture and Collaboration — the event will provide a global platform for nations to share their achievements and ambitions, explore solutions to shared challenges and inspire new possibilities for the future.

The expo will feature immersive cultural zones, daily activations and AI-powered interactions, blending traditional Saudi hospitality with cutting-edge technology.