RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Investment Fahad Al-Saif met Chinese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Zhang Hua in Riyadh on Monday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed strengthening investment cooperation and expanding partnerships between companies in both countries, the Ministry of Investment said in a statement on X.

Deputy Minister for International Multilateral Affairs and General Supervisor of the Economic and Development Affairs Deputyship Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Rassi received Kenyan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Joseph Masila in Riyadh on Monday.

The two discussed matters of mutual interest, the Foreign Ministry said.