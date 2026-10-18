JEDDAH: A Saudi airport employee who had been on the job for just one month helped guide passengers to safety during the deadly missile attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, despite being wounded by shrapnel.

Sultan Al-Harbi, 27, was organizing passengers preparing to board a flight to Jeddah when the airport was struck on Oct. 10.

Al-Harbi, who works for Airport Ground Service, was checking passengers had their boarding passes and identification cards ready.

Speaking to Arab News after being discharged from hospital, he recalled the moments before the attack.

“As part of our job, my colleagues and I were organizing passengers who were mostly pilgrims and we were asking them to keep us in their prayers.

“Within seconds, the area was struck. Everything turned upside down. The place was suddenly filled with smoke and flames,” he said.

“For about seven seconds, I could not hear anything. Then my hearing began to return, and I started hearing people shouting ‘Allahu Akbar,’ screams and the roar of the fire.

“My colleagues and I guided them toward the exit, ensuring the area was evacuated. I also went to the lower level, helping as many people as I could to get out and directing them toward a safe area.

Al-Harbi, originally from Tabuk, continued helping passengers until he reached a safer location, where he noticed blood on his clothing.

“Only then I realized the pain in my leg,” he said.

He discovered that a piece of shrapnel had entered his right thigh. Despite the injury, he continued limping toward safety before receiving medical attention.

Al-Harbi was taken to King Fahad Medical City, where doctors removed the shrapnel.

After the attack, one of his first concerns was checking on his co-workers, he said.

“The first people I reached out to were my colleagues at the gate. I called them one by one to check on them, as I had not seen them since the incident,” he said.

Now recovering, Al-Harbi said he has been moved by the prayers and messages of gratitude he has received from Saudis and expatriates.

“This is simply our duty toward our nation,” he said.

He said the experience reinforced his belief that everyone has a role to play in serving their country.

“The most significant lesson I have taken away is that every citizen is a soldier defending their country, each in their own capacity and position. We are all soldiers, ready to sacrifice for this great nation.”

Al-Harbi also praised the response of government, private sector, and healthcare organizations to those affected by the attack.

“I thank Allah for the blessing of this great nation, and I am grateful to our wise leadership, who mobilized all sectors to ensure we received comprehensive healthcare,” he said.

“The security, government and healthcare sectors all demonstrated a profound sense of responsibility. Everyone worked beyond their capacity to help us overcome this crisis.”

He said the attack had strengthened his determination to return to work.

“Far from breaking my spirit, it has only strengthened my faith and resolve and has deepened my desire to return to work and serve travelers,” Al-Harbi said.

“They have not — and will not — succeed in affecting us. We have faith in Allah, and we trust in our ability to overcome any adversity, with Allah’s guidance.”