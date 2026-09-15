BELGRADE: Saudi Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina Anas Al-Wusaidi presented his credentials as non-resident ambassador to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade on Tuesday.

Al-Wusaidi conveyed the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Vucic, “along with their wishes for his good health and well-being and for the Serbian people’s continued progress and prosperity,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Vucic expressed his appreciation for the Saudi leadership and “wished the Kingdom and its people continued progress and prosperity, highlighting the distinguished relations between the two countries.”