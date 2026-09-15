Author: Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni

“The Last Queen” by Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni is simply brilliant.

It is the fastest read I have had in a long time — surprisingly compelling for a book on a historical figure. It grabs your attention from the first page.

I have heard and read about common men or royals who sacrificed themselves in their fight for an independent India, but stories of fearless, brave, and intelligent women seldom break through.

Divakaruni has beautifully brought to life the remarkable story of Punjab’s last queen, breathing life into a mostly forgotten chapter of history.

Published in 2021, it is a stunning work of historical fiction with some of the characters and dialogues reimagined by the author except for well-known historical events and people.

The book offers a glimpse into the extraordinary life of Jindan Kaur, wife of the last king of Punjab, Maharaja Ranjit Singh, also known as the “Lion of Punjab.”

Singh is known for his valor, military prowess and strategic brilliance, as well as his diplomatic relationships with various factions in the region and officials of the British Empire.

Kaur, a commoner, is the daughter of royal kennel keeper who works at the palace of Singh. She marries the much older monarch under interesting yet unusual circumstances.

The couple soon have a son, Maharaja Dalip Singh, and when he is still an infant, the king dies after a series of health complications.

The 21-year-old widow, now with a baby, finds herself at the center of intense court politics, exiles, family murders and assassination attempts, as her son, who was never meant to be king, is placed on the throne.

She carries herself with immense strength as she continues to lose close friends, trusted allies, and family members.

The novel remarkably portrays the struggles and survival of Kaur becoming a queen and then using her wit to navigate treacherous waters to protect herself and her young son, now a king of a rich state, from strong and powerful clan leaders and scheming courtiers.

She relies on a handful of trusted and loyal servants and a network of spies that extends borders.

When the British cunningly separate the mother and son, Kaur does not give up. Even in exile in Nepal, she is well connected and regularly receives update about her son’s life in Britain.

There is never a dull moment in the book, as it constantly keeps you on the edge as the story, spanning decades, unfolds against a rapidly changing political landscape in the subcontinent.

Even in old age and while dealing with multiple health issues, Kaur softly yet skillfully reasons with her British-raised, brainwashed son about his rich roots, legacy, and lineage until he begins to see a glimmer of light.