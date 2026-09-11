RIYADH: Saudi Arabia temporarily shut down its East-West Pipeline after it was targeted in several drone attacks in the Riyadh and Madinah regions, the Ministry of Energy said on Friday.



Several people were injured in the attacks — which took place on Thursday morning — and received medical treatment, the ministry said in a statement.



Emergency and specialized technical teams were deployed immediately following the attacks to secure the pipeline and assess its safety in coordination with the relevant authorities, the ministry added.



The shutdown was carried out as a precaution and any further developments would be announced as they arise, according to the statement.



The Saudi foreign ministry said the pipeline was attacked by ​drones launched from Iraq, ‌but noted that the Kingdom ​‌would ⁠not retaliate at this stage ⁠following a request from Iraq’s prime minister Ali Al-Zaidi.



The Kingdom will “give the brotherly Iraqi government an opportunity to take the necessary measures to prevent attacks launched from Iraqi territory against the Kingdom and neighboring countries,” the ministry said, vowing to support Iraq’s efforts.



However, it said the Kingdom reserves the right to take all measures necessary to protect its sovereignty, security, facilities, citizens, and residents.



In response, Iraq said it appreciates Saudi Arabia’s decision to hold off on retaliation, with the prime minister ordering an urgent investigation into the militia behind the attacks and parties supporting them.



Baghdad condemned the attacks and reiterated that its territory and airspace will not be used as a launchpad for attacks against any country.



“The state will not tolerate any activity that exposes Iraq or its relations with brotherly and friendly countries to danger,” an official spokesperson said.



“The Iraqi government values the Kingdom’s position and its response to Iraq’s efforts to contain the situation.”

The Iran-backed Houthis earlier this week targeted civilian and energy infrastructure targets in Saudi Arabia’s Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan and Najran. The attacks caused several fires at oil facilities in the southern region that led to a temporary halt in some operations, the Energy Ministry said.

The Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen condemned the attacks on Saudi Arabia, which wounded 73 civilians, including women and children, vowing to take measures to neutralize the threat.