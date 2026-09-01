RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s relief and humanitarian projects, implemented by its aid agency KSrelief, reached 113 countries by the end of August 2026, encompassing 4,457 projects valued at $8.57 billion across sectors including food security, health, shelter, water, education, protection and early recovery.

According to KSrelief, food and agricultural security topped the agency’s relief efforts, with 1,194 projects valued at more than $2.31 billion. The health sector followed with 749 projects worth $2.13 billion, while humanitarian operations coordination exceeded $1.12 billion.

Shelter and non-food items projects were valued at $662 million, while multi-sector projects reached $599 million. Other projects covered water and environmental sanitation, education, protection, nutrition, logistics and early recovery.

Yemen topped the list of countries benefiting from KSrelief projects, with more than $4.79 billion, followed by Syria with $586 million, Palestine with about $547 million, Somalia with $258 million, Pakistan with $228 million and Sudan with more than $196 million.

Yemen had 1,228 projects by the end of August 2026. Food and agricultural security led the areas of intervention, with projects worth more than $1.50 billion, followed by health at $1.031 billion and humanitarian operations coordination at $686.73 million.

Protection projects in Yemen were valued at $402 million, while water and environmental sanitation projects reached $245.78 million and shelter and non-food items projects $220 million. Other projects covered education, nutrition, early recovery and logistics.

In July 2026, KSrelief and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office of the UK signed an agreement to provide $10 million in joint funding to the World Food Programme. The project targets vulnerable groups in the governorates of Al-Mahrah, Hadramout, Aden, Al-Dhale and Lahj.

Under the agreement, the project will address food needs by providing asset-support activities, improving access to food through conditional cash transfers, rehabilitating productive infrastructure, and helping families move from acute food insecurity toward stability and self-reliance.

It will also provide vocational training, develop beneficiaries’ skills, strengthen local authorities’ capacities, and activate governance systems to manage and sustain community assets.

In Palestine, KSrelief implemented 159 projects worth more than $547 million, focusing on health, food security, shelter, protection and basic services.

In Syria, 530 projects were implemented with a value of $586 million, covering food security, health, shelter, water, environmental sanitation, education and early recovery.

In Somalia, KSrelief implemented 168 projects worth more than $258 million, covering food security, health, water, environmental sanitation, shelter, and responses to humanitarian crises and natural disasters.

In Pakistan, KSrelief implemented 353 projects worth more than $228.33 million, covering food relief, health, shelter and water, as well as responses to floods and other disasters.

“Saudi Arabia stands at the forefront of countries supporting humanitarian action,” said Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, supervisor-general of KSrelief, in a message marking World Humanitarian Day. He highlighted the Kingdom’s enduring humanitarian approach and its far-reaching global impact.

KSrelief continues to combine urgent interventions with long-term projects by providing food, medical treatment and shelter, while supporting early recovery, productive assets and local capacity-building in partnership with UN agencies, international organizations and local stakeholders in beneficiary countries.