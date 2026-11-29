RIYADH: Members of Saudi Arabia’s Project for Landmine Clearance, known as Masam, have cleared 4,775 explosive devices across Yemen so far in November, continuing efforts to reduce threats and protect civilians in contaminated areas.

The total includes 64 anti-personnel mines, 300 anti-tank mines, 4,396 items of unexploded ordnance and 15 improvised explosive devices, according to a recent Masam report.

During the same period, Masam teams secured 998,802 sq. meters of land for civilian use.

In the past week alone, teams cleared 1,176 explosive devices and secured 255,197 sq. meters of land. These included 22 anti-personnel mines, 42 anti-tank mines, 1,108 items of unexploded ordnance and four improvised explosive devices.

The explosives were planted indiscriminately across the country, posing a threat to civilians, including women, children and the elderly.

Demining operations took place in Marib, Aden, Jouf, Shabwa, Taiz, Hodeidah, Lahij, Sanaa, Al-Bayda, Al-Dhale and Saada.

This brings the total number of explosive devices cleared since Masam was launched in 2018 to 604,775.

The cumulative figure includes 7,906 anti-personnel mines, 153,684 anti-tank mines, 434,456 items of unexploded ordnance and 8,729 improvised explosive devices.

Teams are tasked with clearing villages, roads and schools to ensure the safe movement of civilians and delivery of humanitarian aid.

The project also trains local demining engineers, provides modern equipment and supports Yemenis injured by the devices.

Through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief, Saudi Arabia continues efforts to clear mines from Yemeni territory, protect civilians and enable communities to live in safety and dignity.

Despite difficult terrain, security constraints and changing environmental conditions, including shifting sand, Masam continues systematic clearance operations in line with international humanitarian mine action standards.