RIYADH: Some 67 percent of Saudi Arabia’s financial services institutions expect to achieve full-scale artificial intelligence deployment within the next 12 months, raising the need for stronger cybersecurity controls as banks expand the technology across their operations.

The growing use of AI is increasing pressure on financial institutions to monitor its deployment, protect sensitive customer and transaction data and manage emerging risks, according to industry experts.

A KPMG report found that AI is being extended across operations, products, services and customer experience in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives.



PwC’s 2026 Middle East Financial Services CEO research found that 71 percent of financial services CEOs in the region have established a clear roadmap for AI adoption. However, extensive use remains more common in support functions, with 32 percent of respondents reporting adoption in those areas, compared with 25 percent in products, services and customer experience.



Ahmed Atia, group director of corporate finance and business control at Raya Holding for Financial Investments, told Arab News that financial institutions pursuing large-scale AI deployment must demonstrate reliable performance across material processes, clear accountability, effective controls and measurable financial outcomes before expanding their use of the technology.



“For example, an AI-supported lending process should demonstrate faster decisions alongside sound credit quality, appropriate customer treatment and lower cost per application. Its financial case must include integration, data preparation, security, human review and ongoing support,” said Atia.

Sami AlShwairakh, regional vice president for the Kingdom at Fortinet, said the growing use of AI across financial institutions makes stronger cybersecurity frameworks essential to improve visibility into AI usage and protect sensitive data.

AlShwairakh identified three critical security priorities for financial institutions: “visibility and data control, access and threat defense, and governance, resilience and accountability.”



The cybersecurity risks are reflected in the cost of data breaches. Fortinet’s Cybersecurity for the Banking Sector in the Middle East and Africa 2026 report found that the average cost of a data breach in the Middle East reached $8 million in 2026, rising to $10.67 million in the financial services sector. It also found that 26 percent of malicious breaches in the region were enabled by AI.

The expansion of AI comes as Saudi Arabia seeks to accelerate technological development and diversify its economy. The Saudi Cabinet designated 2026 as the Year of Artificial Intelligence in March, underscoring the technology’s growing role in the Kingdom’s economic transformation.

Measuring AI returns

Full-scale AI deployment should mean the technology is embedded in core business processes and producing measurable outcomes, rather than remaining confined to pilot projects, said Tony Hallside, CEO of STP Partners.

“In financial services, that includes areas such as fraud detection, customer service, compliance monitoring, credit assessment and internal decision support,” said Hallside.

He added: “Saudi institutions are moving quickly, but scale brings different risks from experimentation. Data quality, cybersecurity, model governance, explainability and human oversight all become more important once AI starts influencing real financial decisions.”



Atia said AI adoption should deliver measurable financial and operational returns, including improved profitability and cash flow, as well as an increased capacity to serve more customers.

“Employee hours saved represent additional capacity until management converts them into a measurable benefit,” he added.



“Employee hours saved represent additional capacity until management converts them into a measurable benefit,” he added.



Cyber risks mount



Financial institutions need continuous monitoring and security guardrails capable of inspecting prompts and data flows, blocking sensitive information exposure and enforcing compliance policies, AlShwairakh said.

He called for Zero Trust principles to be extended to AI agents and machine identities, with least-privilege access ensuring that systems receive only the permissions required for their tasks.

A layered security approach combining AI-aware controls, cyber threat intelligence and strong identity protections is also necessary, he said.



Financial institutions must move beyond policy documents and implement clear, measurable and auditable controls, AlShwairakh added. These include documenting AI systems, defining responsibilities, assessing third-party risks, maintaining testing records and establishing oversight mechanisms to ensure accountability and operational resilience.



The requirements are particularly relevant in Saudi Arabia, where the Saudi Central Bank has established regulatory frameworks for technology, cybersecurity and operational risk management.

The Kingdom also achieved a perfect score of 20 out of 20 in the 2024 Global Cybersecurity Index, reflecting its focus on cybersecurity and regulatory oversight.

Vision 2030’s AI push

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 provides a foundation for AI adoption through financial innovation, skills development and collaboration, Atia said.

SAMA’s open banking licensing pathway supports customer-consented data sharing, while Fintech Saudi provides training and encourages partnerships between financial institutions and technology companies. These initiatives can facilitate the development of AI applications for customer service, credit assessment and financial decision-making.



“From a CFO perspective, the opportunity is to translate that momentum into a disciplined investment portfolio. Projects should be prioritized according to expected returns, implementation readiness, cash requirements and risk,” said Atia.

He added: “Alignment with Vision 2030 gives an investment strategic relevance. Management must then demonstrate how it improves financial performance, customer outcomes and institutional resilience.”



Hallside said Vision 2030 has created a strong structural incentive for financial institutions to modernize, with the Financial Sector Development Program focusing on digital infrastructure, fintech, innovation, talent and deeper capital markets.

“That gives banks and financial institutions both commercial and regulatory reasons to invest. The result is a market where digital transformation is increasingly becoming part of the core financial-services model,” Hallside concluded.