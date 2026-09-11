RIYADH: Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, adviser to the Royal Court and Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, met Jamaican Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett in Riyadh.

The two sides discussed matters of mutual interest related to humanitarian and relief affairs.

Bartlett commended the Kingdom’s humanitarian and relief efforts through KSrelief in assisting countries and people affected by crises around the world.

He also praised the Saudi Conjoined Twins Program, expressing appreciation for the Kingdom’s efforts to separate Jamaican conjoined twins last year.

Separately, the agency distributed 1,000 food baskets to the most vulnerable groups in Mongo city, Chad, benefiting 6,000 individuals, as part of the aid distribution project in the African country. SPA Riyadh