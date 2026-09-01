Nada Hameed JEDDAH

The King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language has launched a digital gaming platform featuring more than 50 interactive titles to help users develop their Arabic skills.

The pilot platform includes vocabulary, educational and entertainment games that use linguistic data in competitive formats, combining learning with play.

The academy plans to expand the platform to more than 100 games, supported by a database of over 15,000 questions.

Abdullah Al-Washmi, secretary-general of the academy, said the initiative reflected efforts to harness artificial intelligence and automated language-processing technologies to support Arabic.

He said the platform used gamification to develop language skills and encourage people of different ages and backgrounds to engage with Arabic through digital tools.

The service targets the general public, Arabic-language specialists, learners and enthusiasts, with games designed for different levels and interests.

It also includes a Digital Language Games League, allowing schools, universities and other institutions to organize competitions in person or remotely.

A Create Your Language Game feature allows users to design educational games and develop specialized content tailored to specific audiences and learning objectives.

The academy said the platform provided an interactive digital experience combining entertainment and challenge while incorporating Arabic and Saudi culture into games for different sections of society.

The initiative reflects the academy’s efforts to strengthen Arabic’s presence in gaming and entertainment and expand digital content through experiences that encourage competition, exploration and engagement with language and culture.

The academy aims to make the platform a leading destination for Arabic-language games and a tool for promoting the language, culture and identity through innovative interactive experiences.

It also seeks to develop digital language games that combine entertainment and learning while increasing the presence of Arabic and Saudi culture in the gaming and digital entertainment sector.

A feature allowing teachers to create educational games is also expected soon. It will enable them to turn lesson ideas into interactive games and share them with students.

The academy said the launch was part of its wider efforts to strengthen Arabic’s digital presence and expand access to interactive language-learning tools worldwide.

The platform was launched to coincide with the Year of Artificial Intelligence and is available at games.ksaa.gov.sa/ .





