RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, received a phone call on Sunday from Prime Minister Mohammed Shehbaz Sharif of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), during the call, they discussed the latest developments and diplomatic efforts to reduce escalation in the region.

Sharif expressed his country’s condemnation of the attacks on the Kingdom by the Houthi militia and its strong denunciation of the blatant violations of the Kingdom’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, reaffirming Pakistan’s full support and solidarity with Saudi Arabia.

The Pakistani prime minister also condemned attacks targeting the Kingdom’s vital oil infrastructure and affirmed Pakistan’s support for Saudi Arabia’s security. He praised the Kingdom’s position of restraint and its support for the efforts of the Iraqi government to prevent its territory from being used to attack the Kingdom and neighboring countries.