RIYADH: Two people were injured and a mosque and several buildings were damaged after a projectile launched by Yemen’s Houthis struck Saudi Arabia’s southern Jazan region on Saturday, Saudi Civil Defense said.

Civil Defense teams responded to the attack in Al-Tuwal governorate after the projectile landed in the area, also causing damage to several vehicles.

A Civil Defense spokesperson described the targeting of civilian objects as a “flagrant violation of international humanitarian law,” adding that authorities had implemented the procedures established for such incidents.

The attack comes amid heightened security tensions in the Kingdom following a series of Houthi missile and drone strikes on southern Saudi Arabia in recent days.

On Tuesday, the group launched attacks targeting civilian and economic facilities in Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan and Najran, injuring 73 people, including women and children.