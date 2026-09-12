RIYADH: Saudi Ambassador to Spain Haifa Al-Mogrin met Soudad Najm, charge d’affaires of the League of Arab States, in Madrid.

They discussed efforts to strengthen Arab-Spanish relations and ways to enhance cooperation and coordination on matters of common interest, the Saudi Embassy said on X.

Meanwhile, Saudi Ambassador to the UK Prince Abdullah bin Khaled bin Sultan met UK Minister of State for the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan Stephen Doughty to discuss regional developments, security and defense cooperation and ways to strengthen the Saudi-British partnership.