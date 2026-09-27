RIYADH: Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman said on Sunday that he spoke with his Malaysian counterpart Mohamed Khaled Nordin on the phone to discuss ties and prospects for strengthening defense cooperation.

The two ministers also discussed recent developments and other issues of mutual interest, Prince Khalid said in a post on X.

In a call with @KhaledNordin, we reviewed the brotherly relations between our two countries and explored prospects for defense cooperation. We also discussed recent developments and other topics of mutual interest. — Khalid bin Salman خالد بن سلمان (@kbsalsaud) September 27, 2026

Malaysia last week expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia following attacks by the Iran-backed Houthi militia and reaffirmed its support for the Kingdom’s security and sovereignty.