JEDDAH: The Red Sea Museum in Historic Jeddah offers a glimpse into the history of pearl trading through an 11th-century balance scale.

The set includes four bronze pans inlaid with gold and decorated with Kufic inscriptions, along with weights of various sizes, reflecting the craftsmanship of the period.

Merchants used the balance to weigh pearls, while sieves with different-sized openings helped sort them by size, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

A pearl’s value, however, depended on more than its weight. Merchants also assessed its shape, color, luster and surface quality, reflecting the attention to detail that characterized the pearl trade.

Through its collections and cultural experiences, the museum brings to life the history of the Red Sea, its maritime routes, trade networks and seafaring journeys, as well as its role in shaping coastal communities’ social, economic and cultural life.

It is a prominent cultural project highlighting the Red Sea region’s rich heritage. It also reflects Jeddah’s position as a crossroads of civilizations and a historic gateway for trade, maritime activity and cultural exchange.

The museum is housed in the historic Bab Al-Bunt Building, linking it to Historic Jeddah and the city’s cultural heritage. Jeddah was a major stop along trade and Hajj routes and a historic port welcoming pilgrims, merchants and travelers from around the world.

The museum houses more than 1,000 archeological and artistic artifacts across seven themes and 23 galleries. Its collections include navigation instruments, historical maps, ceramics, manuscripts, rare photographs, jewelry and coral, alongside contemporary artworks by Saudi and international artists.